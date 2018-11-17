Trump speaks from devastated Paradise: ‘Nobody thought this could happen’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump toured some destroyed homes in Paradise, where the smell of smoke sat heavily in the air.

The President toured the area with Paradise Mayor Jody Jones, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Lt. Gov. and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom and FEMA director Brock Long. The congressional delegation with the President also followed closely behind.

The homes in the community the President toured are completely destroyed.

Surrounded by fire damage, Trump told reporters it is “very sad to see it.”

He said a lot of people are unaccounted for and “some areas are beyond this” in terms of damage.

“Nobody thought this could happen,” Trump told reporters surrounded by burnt out trees and other remnants. “Hopefully this is going to be the last one of these.”

Without explaining himself, the President said the floors of the forests need to be taken care of and again talked about time needed to be spent on raking and cleaning.