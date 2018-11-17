Springers stay on a roll, knock off Glen Allen 51-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - The Springers are on a mission.

In each of the past three years, the goal was always the same: win a state championship. This year is no different, but the way the Springers are dismantling everyone in their path seems more intense and businesslike.

Against Glen Allen in the Region 5B semifinals, they found a new way to win: special teams. Three Highland Springs scores came on punt returns and a fourth was off a free kick following a safety in a 51-6 rout that puts them back in the 5B regional final next week

RayQuan Smith, Laquan Veney and Antwane Well all had returns for scores, and Shy'Re McKiever added a 3 yard touchdown run all in the first half.

The Springers (12-0) will face Henrico in a rematch from the regular season in the regional final. Highland Springs won the first meeting back in Week 6 40-6.

The best season in Glen Allen history comes to a close with a record of 9-3. Their lone score came on a Donovan Riddick 15 yard TD pass to Chris Butler in the second quarter.