Man found shot dead in Southside parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Richmond's Southside Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Maury Street jusy after 8 p.m.

Police arrived and found the body of an adult male in the parking lot of the Village South Apartments with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers have not released the victim's name.

Investigators have not announced any arrests, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or RPD Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.