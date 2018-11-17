How some Richmonders got free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a generous partnership of people made it possible for hundreds of Richmond families will have turkey dinners with all the trimmings.

The turkeys and trimmings were handed out Saturday at the Richmond Southside Community Center on Old Warwick.

Councilman Michael Jones of the 9th District, handed out 1,000 free turkeys, who pre-registered ahead of the event, free of charge.

Councilman Jones said the giveaway illustrates the meaning of the holiday and the spirit of giving.

"It is just great to start the giving season off making sure that individuals on the one day that we celebrate food that so many families can at least start off with a free turkey,” Jones said.

The giveaway is possible thanks to the generous donations through Richmond churches and business partnerships.