Hopewell upset by I.C. Norcom in Region semifinal

Hopewell, VA - During this season, it's been Hopewell defense that has been their calling card. They posted five shutouts, including a season opening 13-0 win over I.C. Norcom. And while they held them to just 14 points, the Blue Devils came up just short as they fell 14-12 and won't repeat as Class 3 State Champions.

Blue Devils running back Trey Henderson rushed for over 125 yards and two touchdowns for Hopewell, who finished the season 9-2.

I.C. Norcom quarterback Jacoby Smith threw for over 200 yards and both of the Greyhounds touchdowns.