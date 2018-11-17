Henrico beat L.C. Bird for 1st Regional Final trip since 1999

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, VA - Eric McDaniels rushed for two touchdowns and Henrico's defense limited L.C. Bird to less than 200 yards of offense as they defeated the Skyhawks 21-7.

The Warriors advanced to their first Regional Final since 1999 when current L.C. Bird AD David Bedwell was Head Coach.

After Jaden Payoute scored on the Skyhawks first drive of the game, Henrico would recover in the second on a Raquan Barksdale touchdown run. The Warriors would score 21 unanswered points behind McDaniels two td runs and a defense that held the Skyhawks to only 155 rushing yards.

Henrico will meet the defending three-time state champs in Class 5, Highland Springs, in the Regional Final.