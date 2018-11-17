Goochland pitches another shutout in win over King William

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fluvanna, Va. - The location changed, the result did not.

The Goochland Bulldogs have allowed more than a touchdown to only one opponent this season, and their defense turned in another stellar performance in a 21-0 win over King William in the Region 2A semifinals.

Bulldogs quarterback Devin McCray broke open a scoreless game in the second quarter with a 36 yard touchdown run that gave Goochland a 7-0 lead at the half. Quincy Snead opened the second half by returning the kickoff 97 yards for the Bulldogs second score, and Connor Poppielarz closed out the scoring with a 38 yard fourth quarter TD run.

Goochland improves to 11-0 for the third straight year, and the shutout was their fifth of the season. They will host Poquoson in the regional final next week. King William's season ends at 9-2 after winning just four games a year ago.