Dinwiddie wins shootout over Monacan 38-32

Richmond, Va. - Monacan coach Jim Henderson credits his counterpart at Dinwiddie, Billy Mills with a great deal of his coaching inspiration and knowledge. Henderson served on Mills' staff with the Generals for six years before getting his first head coaching job.

But Mills didn't teach Henderson everything he knows, because Mills is a perfect 4-0 against his former assistant in the playoffs after a 38-32 win in the 4B regional semifinals.

Ky'Mon Pope had over 200 yards of total offense and accounted for 5 touchdowns as the Generals had to come from behind to knock off the Chiefs. Clatrey Reese caught 3 passes for 93 yards and two scores including the game winner with under 4 minutes to play.

"I couldn't be any prouder" said Mills after the win. "There's so much heart on this football team."

Monacan took a 19-3 lead in the first half behind three touchdown passes, two from Stone Snyder and one on a halfback option play from Teon Powell to Tanner Addams.

The Generals got back to within 2 points at the half with a Pope TD pass and run. Pope also sandwiched two scoring passes to Reese around a Chiefs score as the lead changed 3 times the fourth quarter alone.

"I told them at halftime that they took their (Monacan's) punch and they're still standing" Mills said. "My kids showed character in the clutch."

The Generals (11-1) will host Eastern View in the Region 4B title game next week. Monacan's season ends at 9-3.