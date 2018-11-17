Auction raises money to give kids toys for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother hosted its annual auction Saturday to benefit families in need over the holiday season.

The 11th annual auction, which featured everything from week-long beach rentals to sports memorabilia and restaurant gifts cards, took place at the Cultural Center of India Saturday evening.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil returned as auctioneer.

BridgingRVA awarded This year's Barbara Chapman Community Service Award was presented to the Bridging RVA group, which connects individuals, groups and causes "to advance common good in our community." The group received a $1,000 check to help in their mission, which includes their fourth annual Christmas Day Dinner.

Proceeds benefit the Christmas Mother program, which makes sure no family is without food and no child is without toys and clothing during the holidays. The program also assists the elderly.

Click here if you would like to contribute or learn more about the organization.