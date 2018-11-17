A prolonged break from rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two different storms dumped copious amounts of rain across the Commonwealth this week, with some locations picking up more than four inches of rain.

These two events boosted the yearly precipitation total at Richmond International Airport to over 58", making it the fifth wettest year on record in Richmond weather history. Additional precipitation through the end of December will likely push the total to the number two or three spot.

Luckily, we will be in a fairly dry pattern for the week ahead. There is a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Monday night into Tuesday morning, but that will be mainly across northern and northwestern Virginia. Rain chances in the metro are less than 10%.

Our next rain may not arrive until Friday night or Saturday. Local travel Wednesday through Friday will have no weather issues. Across the nation, there will be some snow in the northeast, some rain in southern Florida and the southern Plains, and a stronger storm with rain and mountain snows to the west.

Thanksgiving will be chilly in our area with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. You'll have to travel to Florida or the southwestern USA if you want some warm weather.

