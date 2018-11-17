5K run and block party benefit Richmond community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Baseball season may be long over, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels aren't taking any time off and the club is using their downtime to benefit the community.

Hundreds of people turned out for the Nutzy's Rotary Funn Run and Block Party on Saturday.

Runners pounded the pavement in a 5K race and then cooled down with a refreshing beverage and a block party.

Officials with the Flying Squirrels said the Funn Runn used to be a part of the annual Christmas Parade, but that with their partnership with the Rotary Club, it has taken a life of its own.

"It's a great day in RVA,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We're very fortunate to be here with our friends from the Rotary Clubs of Richmond and all these fans that came in to do this wonderful fun run.”

The annual event benefits United Methodist Family Services and Flying Squirrels Charities.