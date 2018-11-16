WWE Star Mickie James Cooks In The Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – She is a Powerhouse WWE star, country music artist and singer, and she loves cooking and creating recipes! In honor of Native American Heritage month, Mickie James joined us in the “Virginia This Morning” Kitchen to show us how to make Indian Fry Bread. You can find that recipe below. If you’d like to learn more about Mickie James, you can check out her website, www.mickiejames.com.
Ingredients
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 1/2 cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
- 4 cups shortening for frying
Directions
- Combine flour, salt, and baking powder. Stir in 1 1/2 cups lukewarm water. Knead until soft but not sticky. Shape dough into balls about 3 inches in diameter. Flatten into patties 1/2 inch thick, and make a small hole in the center of each patty.
- Fry one at a time in 1 inch of hot shortening, turning to brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.