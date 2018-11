× ‘Unknown number of animals’ killed in Hanover fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An ‘unknown number of animals’ were killed Friday after a fire engulfed a Hanover home.

The home, located on the 15000 block of Mountain Road, suffered heavy interior damage.

Hanover Fire and EMS report that no humans were injured in the flames.

Hanover Animal Control has been requested to assist with securing additional animals on the property.