Police: Suspect escapes after leading officers on pursuit in stolen vehicle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are looking for a suspect who led officers on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon.

The incident started when police attempted to make a traffic stop on a reckless driver in the area of E Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road.

The driver of the 2003 Honda Civic refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, which traveled into the city, according to Henrico Police Lt. Lauren Hummel.

The vehicle pursuit ended on Interstate 95n/I-64w near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit (Exit 76A) when the male suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police gave chase but have not yet apprehended the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a green hoody and black pants.

Police says the vehicle involved in the pursuit was stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

