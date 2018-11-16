Next Move Program holds Pioneer Awards

RICHMOND, Va. - The Next Move Program is a local work preparatory program for young adults with disabilities. The organization’s upcoming Pioneer Awards will celebrate local businesses here in the Greater Richmond community that help further their mission. Executive Director, Elizabeth Redford, and Director of Education, as well as the organizations Co-Founder, Mary Townley, joined us to tell us more. The awards will be held Thursday, December 6th at the Dogtown Dance Theater. CBS6’s Nikki-Dee Ray will be the emcee for that event. If you’d like more information about that event, and how to get involved, you can visit them online at www.thenextmoveprogram.com.
