Man breaks into business, makes eye contact with security camera

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are searching for the man who stole multiple items including a camera, a money order, and a 2003 Mercury Sable from Fredericksburg Auto Finance.

The burglary took place on Thursday morning at 429 Jefferson Davis Highway shortly before 3:00 a.m.

If you can identify the suspect, call the police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.