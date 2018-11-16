× Man arrested for brandishing firearm in front of Chesterfield Courthouse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Prince George man has been arrested for brandishing a firearm outside of a Chesterfield County courthouse Friday.

Arthur Cleveland Byrd, 33, is accused of brandishing a firearm in the parking lot of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He was arrested by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Byrd has been charged with pointing/brandishing a firearm and concealed carry, both misdemeanors.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail on a $1200 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 20, 2018.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos and video here.