Judge rules Ronald Reagan shooter can move out of his mother’s Williamsburg home

NORFOLK, Va. — The man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 can move out of his mother’s Williamsburg home, a judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman ruled that John Hinckley Jr. can live independently or with roommates or a family member in a 75-mile radius of Williamsburg.

Judge Friedman ruled that Hinckley must continue to meet with a social worker twice a month, as well as a therapist and psychiatrist.

Doctors will have the final approval over where Hinckley lives.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot Reagan and three others outside the Washington Hilton. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity on numerous charged related to an attempted assassination. He was committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Doctors say the 63-year-old has now recovered from his mental illness.

In July 2016, a federal judge granted Hinckley “full-time convalescent leave” from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The order allowed him to live with his mother in Williamsburg, under certain conditions.