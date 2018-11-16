Hopewell police sergeant convicted of DUI, leaving scene of accident

Crime Insider Jon Burkett will have more on this exclusive story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Hopewell police officer has been convicted of driving under the influence and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Court documents say off-duty Hopewell Sergeant Anthony Pulley rear-ended a driver and fled the scene. The incident occurred on Jefferson Davis Highway south near 288

The victim was Lathen Bullington, a cook coming home after a long day at work.

“It could have been a lot worse than it was. He could have killed me, He could have killed himself,” said Bullington.

The documents say Pulley hit Bullington’s vehicle so hard it left an imprint of his license plate.

“That’s actually how they found him. I’ve got pictures of it. It was bad. He had bent my fender in the back. It rolled up under my tire. They could hardly move the car out the street.”

After the crash, Pulley took off running, according to court documents.

Crime insider sources tell Jon Burkett that once captured, Pulley blew a .13, nearly twice the legal limit.

“It shocked me that he would just leave,” said Bullington. “He didn’t know if I was hurt. I didn’t know how bad he was injured. He just left. He didn’t care.”

The caring aspect is what Lathen Bullington says hurts the most, adding that he has always respected those who protect and serve, but feels Pulley has disrespected his badge and community.

Last week, Pulley was convicted of driving under the influence and felony leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered to install an ignition interlock, have a restricted license and serve two months in jail. Pulley has requested to serve his time on a sheriff’s office work detail.

CBS 6 reached out to the Hopewell City Manager March Altman for comment about officer Pulley’s status with the city.

“This is an ongoing personnel matter. The officer in question was reassigned to administrative duty pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing,” he said.