Here’s why first responders in Haz-Mat suits were downtown today

RICHMOND, Va. — A suspicious package situation in the downtown area on Friday brought Richmond Haz-Mat to the Patrick Henry Building, according to Capitol Police.

First responders arrived at 1111 E. Broad St. shortly after 11 a.m. after an employee in a first-floor office suite opened a package and deemed it suspicious.

Richmond and state Haz-Mat workers arrived on scene and determined that there was no threat to office workers, other employees, or the governor.

The building was not evacuated.