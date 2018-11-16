‘Tell what happened that night,’ police plead after driver kills mother of 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly two months after a fatal hit-and-run crash, police are pleading for the public to help find the driver who struck and killed a 30-year-old mother of four in Chesterfield County.

Selene Galvan-Santos was struck walking near her Marbrett Drive home in the Chesterfield Village apartment at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. She later died at an area hospital.

Friends were not sure why she was out walking so late at night, but said she was known to walk to the Wawa, about a half mile from her home, to get food.

Those loved ones described Galvan-Santos as a sweet, outgoing mother who loved her four young kids.

Suspect's vehicle has '417' license plate

Chesterfield investigators are searching for new details about the car involved and person driving it.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark-colored, foreign make sedan with a partial license plate containing the numbers “417.”

"Unfortunately we're not generating the kind of tips that we're used to generating on incidents like this, so we're coming back to the public asking for help again," Sgt J.R. Lamb with Chesterfield Police said.

Lamb hopes anyone with information will come forward.

"And I encourage the driver of the vehicle to come forward," Lamb said. "Tell their story. Tell what happened that night that lead to this crash."

Galvan-Santos lived in Chesterfield with her husband and children.

A GoFundMe was established to help Galvan Santo's family pay for funeral expenses and send her body to her native Mexico for burial.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 App.

