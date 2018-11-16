Gala benefits domestic violence survivors: ‘We’re losing too many lives’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Those who help victims of domestic violence will gather to reflect on one Richmond organization's accomplishments in 2018.

The Carol Adams Foundation will host its annual Domestic Benefit Gala where survivors and supporters can meet and enjoy the night.

The organization is named after Richmond Police Sgt. Carol Adams, who founded the group. She was just a teenager when she witnessed the death of her mother by her father's hands.

Adams said those trapped in a toxic relationship are not alone and her group wants to be a light to guide them to safety.

"I want people to be there because domestic violence is occurring too frequently and we're losing too many lives and that's because people are educated enough," Adams said. "And I want to teach people to be courageous enough to be that bold friend to say, 'Hey, I'm here for you.'"

The gala will be held Saturday evening at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.