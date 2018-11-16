× G.R.A.S.P. Saturday’s at the Library

RICHMOND, Va.– GRASP (GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.) is holding several FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion and financial aid information events during the upcoming months that are FREE and open to the public. Below are the dates, locations, and contact information for making appointments.

Belmont Library (Richmond) – Wednesdays from 6-8 pm – FAFSA and/or financial aid assistance. Call (804) 527-7772 for appointment or visit library on Wednesdays at that time.

GRASP will also be at the East End and Broad Rock libraries for financial aid/FAFSA and pizza events the evenings of Dec. 11 and Jan. 14, 6-8:30pm.

FAFSA Completion events – Richmond Public Library, Main Branch

Saturday, November 17, 10 am – 4 pm

Saturday, January 19, 10 am – 4 pm

Call (804) 527-7772 to make appointment.

For more information visit GRASP website, www.grasp4va.org.