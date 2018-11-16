Experience the magic of Disney on Ice

RICHMOND, Va. - Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment makes a stop here in the River City at the Richmond Coliseum! Jessica Noll was LIVE on the air with a spectacular preview. They have performances Friday, November 16th through Sunday, November 18th. If you’d like to learn more and get your tickets, you can check out www.disneyonice.com.
