David, who wants to be a video game designer, seeks forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- David is a huge fan of music. Not only does he listen to music a lot, but he is very creative and records some music on his own. He is shy about his music and doesn't always like to share it with others, but those who have heard it agree he is quite talented.

David, 15, also loves to play all types of sports, including basketball and football. David enjoys working out at the gym too. He maintains friendships and is well liked by his peers. He doesn't tolerate bullying and will stand up for his friends if necessary.

David aspires to become a video game designer. He is intelligent and has strong potential to fulfill his goal. It would mean the world to David to become a part of a family that will be invested in helping him explore and attain his future goals.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.