Connecting Hearts’ ’30 Kids in 30 Days’

RICHMOND, Va. - Connecting Hearts in Virginia is a local non-profit organization dedicated to promoting adoption and foster care in Virginia. November is a special month, with their “30 Days of Hope” initiative, which including “30 Kids in 30 Days.” Connecting Hearts’ F Community Outreach Specialist Barry Farmer joined us to tell us more about the impact the campaign has on the community, as well as how you can get involved.

“30 Kids in 30 Days” runs through November 30th. Connecting Hearts is located at 6718 Patterson Avenue in Richmond. If you would like to learn more, you can give them a call at 804-308-5946 or visit them online at www.connectingheartsva.org . You can also find them on social media at www.Facebook.com/ConnectingHeartsVA

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CONNECTING HEARTS}