Chesterfield County gets another new grocery store

Chesterfield County just got another grocery option.

Publix opened this week in the Cosby Village development at 7200 Cosby Village Road, near the intersection of Otterdale and Hull Street Roads.

The newly built store opened just over a year after the Florida-based grocer announced plans to build a 50,000-square-foot store on six acres.

The store is Publix’s 10th in the Richmond region and second in Chesterfield County, joining another outpost less than three miles east in the Harbour Pointe Shopping Center.

The grocer is the anchor for Cosby Village, which also has two retail outparcels totaling 17,700 square feet in the works just to the store’s west. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s David Crawford and Kevin South are handling leasing of those buildings, and Crawford said they’re finalizing leases on some of the space.

