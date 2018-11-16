Christmas Mother auction is Saturday; Wayne Covil returns as auctioneer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother will host its annual auction this weekend to benefit families in need over the holiday season.

The 11th annual auction, which will feature everything from week-long beach rentals to sports memorabilia and restaurant gifts cards, will take place at the Cultural Center of India Saturday evening.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil will once again serve as auctioneer. There will also be a silent auction.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person and include the live and silent auction as well as heavy hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages, softs drinks and live music.

Email cchchristmasmother@gmail.com or call 804-748-1183 for tickets or more info. Click here if you would like to contribute or learn more about the organization.

Proceeds benefit the Christmas Mother program, which makes sure no family is without food and no child is without toys and clothing during the holidays. The program also assists the elderly.