$80,000 in phones, cash stolen from Stafford AT&T store

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects who stole an estimated $80,000 worth of phones and cash from an AT&T store early Thursday morning.

On November 15 shortly before 3 a.m., Stafford County Sheriffs responded to the AT&T store at 28 South Gateway Drive in response to a burglar alarm.

Surveillance footage revealed that two suspects wearing face masks and carrying crowbars entered the store by breaking the front window. They then forced their way into the storage room where they took an estimated $80,000.00 worth of phones and cash before fleeing the store. A K9 unit responded to the scene but was unable to track down the suspects.

The entire burglary took only five minutes.

Anyone with information on the breaking and entering is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.