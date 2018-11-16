6th Annual CarMax Tacky Light Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The holiday season is right around the corner and that means the 6th Annual Tacky Light Run is coming up! The race will be held December 8th at the Midlothian Mines Park and the Walton Park neighborhood. Leslie Parpart and Pete Woody joined us to give us all the details on the fun event.

Sports Backers is located at 100 Avenue of Champions here in Richmond. If you’d like more information about the Tacky Light Run, you can give them a call at 804-285-9495, or you can visit them online at www.sportsbackers.org . You can also check out the Tacky Light Run on social media at Facebook.com/TackyLightRun

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}