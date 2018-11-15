Wisconsin company gifts employees handguns for Christmas

HORTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin company that makes glassware is giving each of its employees a handgun of their choice as a Christmas bonus this year, WFRV reported.

BenShot employees 16 people in Hortonville, Wisconsin. It makes bulletproof drinking glass products, including whiskey glasses, beer mugs and decanters, with bullets embedded into the glass.

A handgun for Christmas: Wisconsin company decides to buy firearms for every employee this holiday season https://t.co/WcWiuVxJ2V pic.twitter.com/SjarR1CXCj — WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 14, 2018

“We are a small, close-knit team at BenShot,” Ben Wolfgram, son of the father-and-son team at BenShot, told WISN. “I want to make sure all employees are safe and happy. A handgun was the perfect gift.”

The employees get their choice of firearm as a gift as part of an effort to promote personal safety and team-building.

Each employee was given a gift card to purchase the weapon with a background check conducted by the seller so the company would comply with state law.

The company paid about $8,000 for the gift cards.

“For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” he told the Appleton Post-Crescent. “I think that’s pretty good.”