“We Buy Ugly Houses”

RICHMOND, Va. - Selling your home can be a difficult process, particularly when you fall on hard financial times. We spoke to Patrick Swanson from HomeVestors of America, who says they can help make that process a little easier for sellers. If you’d like to learn more about HomeVestors of American, you can visit them online at www.webuyuglyhouses.com or give them a call at 1-800-44-BUYER. You can also find them on social media at Facebook.com/webuyuglyhouses.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOMEVESTORS OF AMERICA}