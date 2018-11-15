“Shaynefully Delicious” Cranberry Relish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Cranberry sauce is a stable on most Thanksgiving tables, and it doesn’t have come from a can! Local foodie Shayne Rogers showed us how she makes her Cranberry Relish!

2 lbs. fresh cranberries

3 c granulated sugar

6 oz. pkg. Raspberry Jello

1 pkg unflavored gelatin

1 large can crushed pineapple, drained, reserve juice

1.5 c orange juice

2 c chopped pecans

Grind cranberries, toss with sugar in a large bowl. Add pineapple. Combine reserved pineapple juice and orange juice to make 2c liquid in a small sauce pan and bring to a simmer. Stir both packets of gelatin into the hot juice until smooth. Pour over fruit and stir to combine. Add pecans and mix well. At this point you pour it into a 9x13” dish, ladle into jars or spray a mold with non-stick spray and ladle into the mold. Cover with lids or plastic wrap.

This is absolutely delicious frozen too! Make it now and serve it super cold for your holiday dinner.