So many Richmond beer events this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Saturday is crazy with the LOCAL beer and we have a way you can enter to win a day full of local suds.

BEERISTORIC

How does seven hours of beer history sound to you?

A group of beer-minded individuals have gotten together to revive Beeristoric, an all-day beer extravaganza starting and ending at Ardent Craft Ales. Highlights include brews from Hardywood, Fine Creek Brewing in Powhatan, an appearance by Basic City out of Waynesboro, and Final Gravity.

You see the Yuengling beer caves, the original Richbrau (soon to be another Richbrau?) and a couple of other surprises. Don’t worry, there are snacks to soak up the beer and the history.

Tickets are $65 and include everything, the beer, the bus, and the buzz.

THE STONY POINT BEER FESTIVAL

Thirteen breweries at one mall

Stony Point Fashion Park’s inaugural Stony Point Beer Festival is an all-day affair with Legend, Ardent Craft Ales, Lickinghole Creek Brewery, Kindred Spirit, Midnight Brewing, Vasen, Castleburg, Star Hill, Strangeways, Steam Bell, Intermission Beer Company, and Devils Backbone.

Your ticket includes unlimited samples of beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be music, games, and several mall stores will be offering specials during the day. The recently renovated mall outdoor spaces feature fire pits perfect for sipping.

Tickets can purchased here.

HOMEBREWING RALLY

Be part of the brewing action

The American Homebrewers Association (AHA) will host a homebrewer rally and people’s-choice style homebrewing competition at Stone Brewing. Meet and sample beer from 20 local homebrewers, and then vote for your favorite.

The winning recipe will be a collaboration with Stone Brewing and brewed on a commercial scale. The beer will then be released in all 50 states, plus 40 countries. Additionally, the beer will be entered into the Great American Beer Festival Pro-Amateur Competition in 2019.

Rallies are free for current AHA members. Non-members can join online, or sign up at the rally and save up to 15 percent.