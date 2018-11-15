Photo shows officer cradling baby as police help mom file domestic violence report

WEST JORDAN, Utah — People are praising a Utah officer who was spotted caring for the children of a young mother as police helped her file a domestic violence report.

A records clerk for the West Jordan Police Department took photos of Officer Lofgran holding and bottle-feeding the woman’s baby, according to KSTU.

“He spent hours on this call. Thank you for your service!” WJPD posted on social media.

The Facebook post drew an outpouring of gratitude on social media.

“Officer Lofgran thank you for your service! I can only imagine what you taking care of those babies meant to that Mother,” wrote Misty Fall Hamilton.

“These are the things people don’t see police officers do,” Nick Newman added. “Thank you for pulling the curtain back and allowing us to see their humanity.”