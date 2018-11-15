Hilarity ensues when Ellen takes Michelle Obama to Costco

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sits down for an hour-long interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6.

Ellen gives a romantic reading of an excerpt from Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” about arranging her first kiss with her eighth-grade crush.

Michelle Obama talks about the hoops she and former President Barack Obama jumped through to allow their daughter Malia’s prom date to pick her up at the White House.

She also shares Barack joked that running for a second term was all worthwhile after watching Malia get followed to prom by three cars with armed men.

The former first lady also opens up about how vastly different one day in the White House could be. She talks about starting off one day with a heavy heart at the funeral for the victims of the Charleston church shooting then later flying back to D.C. and breaking out of the White House to celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriages nationwide.

Then, since Michelle Obama had prime seats at the last three presidential inaugurations, Ellen asks if she could tell who had the bigger crowd.

Plus, Ellen sets up an impromptu book signing for the former first lady’s memoir at Costco.

And, don’t miss Michelle Obama’s best impression of her husband, Barack, when Ellen puts her in the hot seat to answer random questions.