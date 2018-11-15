Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Chester body shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at the Maaco on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the fire broke out in the one of the body shop’s paint booths.

Officials said crews are battling "heavy fire" conditions.

Video shared with CBS 6 News around 4:20 p.m. showed heavy flames coming from an exhaust chimney on the building's roof.

No injuries have been reported.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

