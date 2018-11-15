Lawmaker wants to rename bridge in honor of slain firefighter Lt. Brad Clark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia lawmaker hopes to honor the Hanover firefighter who was killed while responding to a car crash during Tropical Storm Michael.

House Bill 1633, introduced by Republican Delegate Chris Peace, would rename the Route 627 bridge over Interstate 295 the "Lieutenant Bradford T. Clark Memorial Bridge."

That bridge is near where Clark’s fire truck was hit by a tractor-trailer on October 11.

Lt. Clark was killed, and three other firefighters injured, when the driver of a tractor-trailer drove into their firetruck as the firefighters assisted other drivers involved in an accident on I-295 near Pole Green Road.

Tropical Storm Michael was lashing the Richmond area with heavy rain and strong wind at the time of the crash.

If the bill passes the General Assembly and signed by Governor Northam, the Department of Transportation will place a marker indicating the designation of the bridge.

CBS 6 will track the bill as lawmakers deliberate during the 2019 General Assembly session.