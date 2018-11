CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — More than 30 drivers crashed on icy Culpeper County roads Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Route 29 North, between Route 3 and Route 15, was blocked Thursday morning due an overturned tractor trailer.

In addition to the crashes, the sheriff’s office received “dozens of additional calls for trees and wires down on roadways.”

Sheriff Scott Jenkins also reported 1,500 customers without power countywide.