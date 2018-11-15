× Fire damages West End apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital following a West End apartment fire.

Henrico Fire crews were called to Hickory Creek Drive, between West Broad Street and Mayland Drive, at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, firefighters found a single apartment on fire at the Hickory Creek apartment complex.

One person inside the apartment had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and bring it under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.