Hanover development proposal would bring thousands of new homes, retail space to Lake District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss a controversial proposal for the Lake District at Glenn Allen.

A developer has proposed to build a mixed-use development on the East side of Mountain Road across from Cobblestone Park.

If approved, developers would build nearly 3,000 new homes and 300-thousand square feet of retail and office space.

However, some neighbors are opposed to the project, saying that it could cost the county millions of dollars in services and infrastructure costs.