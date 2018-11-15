‘Feed More’ sets up food drives at Kroger stores across Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a week left until Thanksgiving day, Richmond non-profit organization Feed More wants to make sure no one goes hungry for the holidays.

Feed More and Summit Media's annual campaign is in full swing. Through Saturday, Summit Stations will be broadcasting live from three Kroger stores asking shoppers to stop by with a donation or a non-perishable food item.

Last year, Feed Richmond helped over 200,000 people in need in Central Virginia - and they're trying to beat that this year.

"These are our neighbors out there," Community Events Manager Christy Daltons said, "People in Central Virginia don't know where their next meal is coming from or are food insecure."

The radio fundraising event runs 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Kroger stores at Short Pump, Rutland Commons, and Hull Street Road.