Police urge drivers to stay off roads in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have worked more than 20 crashes in Northern Virginia as snow and ice cover roads outside Washington, D.C.

“As this pre-Thanksgiving winter storm continues to pummel Northern Virginia with snow and freezing rain, the Virginia State Police Fairfax and Culpeper divisions are advising motorists to avoid travel, if possible,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “State police are increasing patrols to ensure quick response and clearance of traffic crashes and disabled vehicles resulting from the slick, icy and snow-covered highways.”

Troopers worked 23 crashes in Northern Virginia as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Fortunately the majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles and minor injuries,” the police spokesperson said. “The snow and freezing rain have especially made Route 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia treacherous and slow.”

State police is reminding all motorists to #Drive2SaveLives by driving for conditions:

Slow Your Speed. Whether the roads are icy or just wet, surfaces are still slick and can cause a driver going too fast for conditions to lose control.

Stay Alert. Avoiding distractions (phone, radio, food, etc. (and focusing strictly on your role as a driver and on the other vehicles around you significantly increase your chances of avoiding a crash. Multi-tasking while driving puts yourself and others at risk. Also be alert to changing road conditions and share the road responsibly with all types of vehicles.

Buckle Up. Drivers and passengers should always buckle up for safety. If you lose control on a slick roadway and spin out, the seat belt holds you in place and will likely save your life.

511 for Road Conditions. Needing to know if it’s safe to travel? Then call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org or download the 511 App. Only call 911 if it’s an emergency and not for road conditions.