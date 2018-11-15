× Angry man in van prompts middle school lock down

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Dinwiddie Middle School was placed on lock down Thursday afternoon due to the behavior of a man, sleeping in a van, outside the school.

“When the School Resource Officer approached the van to wake the man up, he became belligerent and behaved erratically,” Dinwiddie Schools Assistant Superintendent Royal Gurley said. “The man’s behavior required the officer to take the man to the ground and call for assistance. As a precautionary measure, the school was placed on a modified lock down while the man was being detained.”

The students were never in danger, Gurley added.

No additional information about the man has been released at this time.

Dinwiddie County Middle School is located on Courthouse Road, near Dinwiddie High School.

