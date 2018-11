Celebrate The Holidays at Christmas Town

Busch Garden Christmas Town will be open on select dates between November 17th and January 5th from 2:00pm until 10:00pm.

RICHMOND, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Christmas Town with the most festive celebration to date! We were able to get a special sneak peep into all the holiday magic.It will also be open for special hours on Friday, November 23rd and on Saturdays. If you’d like to see the complete schedule and get your tickets, you can visit www.christmastown.com/va