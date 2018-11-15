Celebrate The Holidays at Christmas Town

RICHMOND, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Christmas Town with the most festive celebration to date! We were able to get a special sneak peep into all the holiday magic. Busch Garden Christmas Town will be open on select dates between November 17th and January 5th from 2:00pm until 10:00pm. It will also be open for special hours on Friday, November 23rd and on Saturdays. If you’d like to see the complete schedule and get your tickets, you can visit www.christmastown.com/va.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}