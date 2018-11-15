Cake For a Great Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - For nearly a decade, Dillards has donated the proceeds from a special edition of the “Southern Living Christmas Cookbook” to the Ronald McDonald House Charities here in the Richmond area. Kerry Blumberg, the Executive Director at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Richmond prepared a Lemon Almond Cake. You can find that recipe below.

The “Southern Living Christmas Cookbook” is a special edition book presented exclusively by Dillard’s that benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. Make sure to grab your copy today at any Dillard’s location, or online at www.dillards.com

Lemon Almond Cake from Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

Serves 12

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup limoncello (lemon liqueur)

2 cups heavy cream

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 (10 oz.) pound cake loaves, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 (4 oz.) white chocolate baking bar, grated (about 1 cup)

1 cup toasted sliced almond

1. Bring the sugar and water to a boil in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar melts, about 1 minute. Pour mixture into a bowl and stir in the limoncello.

2. Place the cream, cream cheese, and 1/2 cup of powered sugar into a bowl, beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined and fluffy. Add the curd, beat on low speed until just combined.

3. Arrange half of the pound cake slices in the bottom of a 13 X 9 inch baking dish. Brush the pound cake with the limoncello mixture. Spread half of the whipped cream mixture (about 1 1/2 cups) over the top; sprinkle with half of the grated chocolate and half of the almonds. Repeat the process with remaining pound cake slices, limoncello mixture, whipped cream mixture, grated chocolate, and almonds. Sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon powdered sugar over the top. Chill 2 hours before serving.