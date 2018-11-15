× ‘Brew Crew’ business buses Richmonders to breweries

Armed with a converted school bus, a new business is looking to hitch a ride on the region’s beer scene.

RVA Brew Crew launched this month, offering tours to breweries around the area.

The startup, launched by Branden Whitten, offers three routes: east toward Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location, west toward Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery in Goochland and Midnight Brewery in Rockville, and throughout Scott’s Addition, hitting nearly 20 spots in the neighborhood.

The bus goes to mostly breweries, distilleries and cideries, but also hits spots such as The Circuit Arcade Bar and Richmond Wine Station.

Whitten, who lives in the city, said she often wanted to go out to the likes of Lickinghole and Triple Crossing, but shied away for lack of a designated driver.

“The question was always, ‘Who’s going to drive?’ That’s where the idea came from,” Whitten said. “Especially with traveling on the eastern or western routes, it’s not a guarantee you’d be able to get an Uber or Lyft if you’re out in Goochland, especially if you’re traveling with four or more people.”

