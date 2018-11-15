× Blue Bell ice cream returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Blue Bell is returning to Richmond. Blue Bell Creameries said their ice cream should be widely available at Richmond-area supermarkets beginning in late March.

A new distribution facility in Ashland is helping to make the ice cream’s return possible.

“It has always been our goal to return to Richmond,” Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said. “Requests for our products have continued and we can’t thank our customers enough for their patience during this time.”

Blue Bell became scare following a nationwide recall in 2016 due to listeria concerns.