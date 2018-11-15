Accident near Hanover bus stop prompts ‘watch for buses’ plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An accident near a bus stop on Shiloh Church Road as kids were getting on the bus has prompted parents to speak out about the dangerous road.

Shiloh Church Road in Beaverdam is narrow, windy, and riddled with blind spots. The road doesn't have shoulders or anywhere safe to pull off, deep ditches on both sides and parents say that cars are constantly flying up and down the road and even blowing past school buses.

Some Hanover parents say that they worry every single morning and evening that their kids get on and off the school bus.

"I'm most afraid of one of the many children that get on this road getting killed by a car that`s not following the laws," a concerned parent said. "Please please please watch for the buses be mindful of the buses be mindful of the children it's pretty sad when children's safety is an afterthought."