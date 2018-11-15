× Seeing the beach is on Aangel’s bucket list

RICHMOND, Va. — Aangel is a loving teenager with a smile that can light up any room. She also has a great sense of humor and is always telling jokes to make other people laugh.

Aangel, 15, enjoys watching and playing sports.

She enjoys playing basketball and football, and wishes to play on a team some day.

She is an animal lover and enjoys having a pet. She loves dogs, but is not a big fan of cats.

She also likes bunnies and currently helps to care for one at her placement. Aangel enjoys playing UNO, board games, listening to music, and dinning out. Seeing the beach and putting her feet in the water is on her bucket list.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.